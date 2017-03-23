Officers on leave following domestic disturbance death

Two Monroe Police officers are on paid administrative leave after a 29-year-old man died after being taken into custody by law enforcement during a domestic disturbance response Tuesday night in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Snohomish. Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team detectives are currently investigating the March 22 altercation between law enforcement and the man, who was tased during the scuffle, according to a SMART news release.

