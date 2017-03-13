Nominations now open for 2017 Edmonds Citizen of Year
Nominations are being accepted for the 24th Annual Edmonds Citizen of the Year award, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Edmonds to recognize a person for their community service. The deadline to submit is Friday, May 5. Nominees may be a civic-minded citizen active in civic affairs, community activities and/or business pursuits.
