Neighbors petition city for safer crosswalks along Caspers Street

Gary and Chino Shaver wait to cross at the Caspers Street crosswalk in front of the Edmonds United Methodist Church. For the past three years, Edmonds residents Gary and Chino Shaver have been worried about the volume and speed of traffic on Caspers Street, a main thoroughfare that connects downtown Edmonds and the Edmonds-Kingston ferry to 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood and points beyond.

