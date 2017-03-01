Logwitch - "The 2nd Glance : Askew"

Logwitch is an interesting act based out of Edmonds, Washington, who spans numerous genres to find his own niche within EDM. His new album, Trail of the Contortionist , "melodically tells a Lovecraftian tale filled with ambiguity, lazy syncopation, and plenty of darkness."

