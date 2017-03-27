Kagi, Ryu to host telephone town hall March 30
Washington State Reps. Ruth Kagi and Cindy Ryu, who represent the 32nd legislative district that includes Lynnwood and parts of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, will be hosting a telephone town hall meeting Thursday, March 30 from 6-7 p.m. Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 32nd District.
