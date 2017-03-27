K-12 funding, EdCC international enrollment among topics discussed...

The challenges and accomplishments facing both the school district and community college serving many of South Snohomish County's residents were topics of discussion during the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce "State of the Schools" lunch meeting Thursday, March 23 at Edmonds Community College. Edmonds CC Vice President Dr. Tonya Drake and Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy were the featured speakers, and they touched on a range of issues, from state funding for K-12 schools to the possible impacts of President Donald Trump's travel ban efforts on Edmonds CC's international student attendance.

