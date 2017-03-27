Intersection at Hwy 104 back to normal after new traffic signal cabinet installed
According to Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams, the city was able to replace a traffic signal cabinet that had shorted out Monday , arrange for Snohomish County PUD to wire it, and have State Department of Labor and Industries inspect it so that power could be turned on to the cabinet - all before the Tuesday afternoon rush hour. A temporary four-way flashing light stop was put in place Monday following the electrical short, and Edmonds police were called in to assist with traffic control Monday afternoon.
