Intersection at Hwy 104 back to normal after new traffic signal cabinet installed

According to Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams, the city was able to replace a traffic signal cabinet that had shorted out Monday , arrange for Snohomish County PUD to wire it, and have State Department of Labor and Industries inspect it so that power could be turned on to the cabinet - all before the Tuesday afternoon rush hour. A temporary four-way flashing light stop was put in place Monday following the electrical short, and Edmonds police were called in to assist with traffic control Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.