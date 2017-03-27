Humpback whale found dead on southern Puget Sound island
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a news release Thursday that the yearling humpback stranded on Anderson Island, Washington on Tuesday. Officials say an initial necropsy on the 29.5 foot whale showed the animal was emaciated with no obvious signs of an underlying disease.
