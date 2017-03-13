Hazel Miller Foundation awards $20,000 grants to EdCC
The Hazel Miller Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant to the Edmonds Community College Foundation Feb. 27 in support of Hazel Miller Scholarships. One Hazel Miller Scholarship recipient said the scholarship would help her to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.
