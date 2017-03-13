Global warming workshop at Edmonds Unitarian Church March 18
"Change the Course of Global Warming" is the topic of a workshop scheduled for this Saturday, March 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA. This workshop uses creative exercises to help us envision the future we want and find ways to move toward that future.
