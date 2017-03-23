Edmonds Restaurant News: 'Fashionable' dim sum in Edmonds, yummy Thai in Lynnwood

My hubby's keen eye spotted a colorful banner announcing "Grand Opening! Dim Sum" - why not? We squeezed our car into the very last spot available, and dashed through a downpour to the door of Fashion Dim Sum , located at 22923 Highway 99. Be warned: parking spots are at a premium in the Brentwood Plaza strip mall. "Fashion Dim Sum?" The waitress did her best to explain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.