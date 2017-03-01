Edmonds Kind of Play: Local options for 'all the kids who sing in the rain'

Benj Pasek dedicates Academy Award "to all the kids who sing in the rain and all the moms who let them." https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rDa2f8xGAj This years Oscar's telecast will likely always be known for the gaffe that saw "La La Land" accidentally named Best Picture before the golden statue made it to its rightful owners, the producers of "Moonlight."

