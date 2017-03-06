Edmonds Floretum Garden Club tomato-growing workshop March 18
Planning on growing tomatoes? Interested to hear about some of the best picks and getting a decent harvest? You are invited to join the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club for its Saturday, March 18 workshop, "Growing Tomatoes in the Pacific Northwest." Jeff Thompson, Snohomish County Master Gardener, expert tomato grower and lifelong gardener, will be presenting his tips and recommendations.
