Edmonds City Council Tuesday to discuss proposed amendments to downtown sign code

Proposed amendments to a controversial ordinance regulating sandwich board signage in downtown Edmonds will be discussed during the Edmonds City Council's Tuesday, March 14 meeting. The council in February voted unanimously to extend through April 30 a temporary suspension of regulations governing the display of A-frame or sandwich board signs, now known as "pedestrian signs."

