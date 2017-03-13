Edmonds CC Foundation receives $20,000 grant from Hazel Miller Foundation
The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded a $20,000 grant to the Edmonds Community College Foundation in support of Hazel Miller Scholarships. "The generous grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation will go toward helping many of our students succeed in their academic endeavors," Edmonds CC Foundation Executive Director Brad Thomas said.
