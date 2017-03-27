City to host public meeting March 30 ...

City to host public meeting March 30 on 76th and 212th Street intersection project

Monday Mar 27 Read more: My Edmonds

The City of Edmonds is hosting a public meeting this Thursday, March 30 to provide information on the 76th Avenue and 212th Street Southwest intersection improvements project set to begin in April. The $4.43 million construction project, which will continue through late 2017 and also includes bike lanes, is funded by both federal and state transportation grants, a grant from the Verdant Health Commission and city funds.

