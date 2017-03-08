City Council set to make a decision T...

City Council set to make a decision Tuesday regarding Civic Field plan

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: My Edmonds

A busy night is in store for the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night as the council is scheduled to make a decision regarding the final plan for redesigning downtown Edmonds' Civic Field, and also to review a newly-proposed fourth option regarding the setback/buffer for the Edmonds Marsh. - A $125,000 award presentation from Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright to the City of Edmonds for the Waterfront Redevelopment Project.

