City Council OKs changes to downtown sign code, including reduced or no fees
Responding to concerns from the downtown business community, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night approved an Edmonds Planning Board recommendation to amend the city sign code, and also passed amendments that would eliminate or reduce fees for certain signs downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC