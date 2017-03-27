City Council OKs baseline marsh study...

City Council OKs baseline marsh study; takes a look at 5th option for buffer

Following months of ongoing discussions by the Edmonds City Council regarding the city's draft Shoreline Master Program and an appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh, a solution - in the form of a fifth option - may be on the horizon. After considering two options - A and B - proposed by the Department of Ecology, a third hybrid known as option C and a fourth alternative know as option D - on Tuesday night the council was presented with a fifth option, known as Option M. In introducing the idea, Councilmember Mike Nelson said that he and Councilmember Diane Buckshnis worked with City Attorney Jeff Taraday and the Washington State Department of Ecology "to try to find a path forward with the SMP."

