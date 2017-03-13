City Council approves 212th and 76th intersection improvements
The Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday evening study session awarded a contract to Marshbank Construction for long-awaited improvements to the intersection at 76th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Marshbank is the same firm that completed the roundabout at Five Corners.
