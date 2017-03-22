Artfully Edmonds: Interviewing our best and brightest, plus details on a busy weekend
"Artfully Edmonds" profiles two EWHS buddies who are helping turn the page on how books are read. Stephanie Ballien and Mark Pearson met in Edmonds-Woodway High School's International Baccalaureate program and have gone on to found Libro.fm, an audiobook content distributor that now includes Edmonds Bookshop among its members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Mar 1
|ERIN PODROSKEY
|42
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC