Artfully Edmonds: Interviewing our best and brightest, plus details on a busy weekend

1 hr ago

"Artfully Edmonds" profiles two EWHS buddies who are helping turn the page on how books are read. Stephanie Ballien and Mark Pearson met in Edmonds-Woodway High School's International Baccalaureate program and have gone on to found Libro.fm, an audiobook content distributor that now includes Edmonds Bookshop among its members.

