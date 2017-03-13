After apartment is trashed during SWAT team standoff, Edmonds man asks for help
Sean Danaher, right, and his son Ryan Grayson can no longer live in the Edmonds apartment damaged during a police standoff March 11. An Edmonds man and his son living in the apartment that was severely damaged during a five-hour police standoff with an armed man March 11 have started a GoFundMe account to assist with lodging and other expenses. Timothy Sean Danaher said he was at a conference in Ocean Shores Saturday when a former co-worker "in a drug-induced psychosis" forced his way into Danaher's apartment located in the 20900 block of 76th Avenue West around 2:30 p.m. March 11. Danaher's 18-year-old son Ryan Grayson was home at the time of the break-in and the suspect ordered him to leave the apartment at gunpoint, Danaher said.
