Snow closes Edmonds public schools Mo...

Snow closes Edmonds public schools Monday; Edmonds CC starting late

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: My Edmonds

South Snohomish County was under a blanket of snow Monday morning that caused the closure of Edmonds School District schools and programs, including athletics and after-school events, and bus schedule changes for Community Transit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) 3 hr Marguerite Ridgway 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Feb 2 Thisbean87 40
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Snohomish County was issued at February 09 at 5:21PM PST

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,469 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC