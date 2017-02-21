Sheriff's office: Story about immigra...

Sheriff's office: Story about immigration raid at Aurora Village this week false

What was reported as an immigration raid Wednesday in the parking lot near Home Depot was actually local police chasing suspects in golf cart theft, according to local law enforcement. Reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arresting day laborers in the Aurora Village parking lot are false, a King County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman told My Edmonds News Friday.

