Sheriff's office: Story about immigration raid at Aurora Village this week false
What was reported as an immigration raid Wednesday in the parking lot near Home Depot was actually local police chasing suspects in golf cart theft, according to local law enforcement. Reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arresting day laborers in the Aurora Village parking lot are false, a King County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman told My Edmonds News Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Feb 2
|Thisbean87
|40
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC