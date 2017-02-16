Safe firearms storage, lost and stole...

Safe firearms storage, lost and stolen guns to be addressed during...

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds City Councilmember Mike Nelson is introducing two gun-safety measures for consideration during the Tuesday, Feb. 14 city council meeting. First, Nelson is sponsoring a resolution that urges the Washington State Legislature to pass House Bill 1122 , titled "Protecting public safety through responsible storage of firearms."

