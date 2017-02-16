Rider alert: Sounder north line cance...

Rider alert: Sounder north line canceled due to mudslide

Transit officials said they will monitor the situation and expect to resume service Monday, assuming there are no additional problems. Everett Seattle: Special buses will depart Everett Station from the Greyhound platform at 6:45 am and 7:15 am.

