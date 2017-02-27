Reminder: Edmonds march Feb. 25 to support immigrants, refugees, Muslims
Local residents came together last month in Edmonds' Westgate neighborhood to rally against immigration restrictions. Another demonstration is planned for this Saturday morning at Civic Field Neighbors from suburban Snohomish County and nearby areas will gather peacefully in downtown Edmonds this Saturday, Feb. 25 in support of immigrants, refugees and the global Muslim community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Feb 2
|Thisbean87
|40
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC