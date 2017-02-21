Mayor to chamber: Growth's coming to Edmonds, and we have to plan for it
Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling speaks to the Edmonds Chamber during its Thursday luncheon meeting in the Scott's Bar and Grill banquet room. Growth and change were the main topics of discussion Thursday as Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling provided an abbreviated version of his Feb. 9 State of the City address to a sold-out Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Scott's Bar and Grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Feb 2
|Thisbean87
|40
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan '17
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC