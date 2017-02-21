Mayor to chamber: Growth's coming to Edmonds, and we have to plan for it

Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling speaks to the Edmonds Chamber during its Thursday luncheon meeting in the Scott's Bar and Grill banquet room. Growth and change were the main topics of discussion Thursday as Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling provided an abbreviated version of his Feb. 9 State of the City address to a sold-out Edmonds Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Scott's Bar and Grill.

