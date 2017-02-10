Lynndale Park off-leash dog area grand opening Feb. 11

Community members on two and four legs are invited to join the City of Lynnwood in the grand opening of its new off-leash dog park on Feb. 11. The park is located in Lynndale Park, between the skate park and the Perrinville shopping center on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. Parking for the grand opening celebration is available at the skate park and nearby upper lot - enter at 7326 Olympic View Drive.

