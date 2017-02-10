Lynndale Park off-leash dog area grand opening Feb. 11
Community members on two and four legs are invited to join the City of Lynnwood in the grand opening of its new off-leash dog park on Feb. 11. The park is located in Lynndale Park, between the skate park and the Perrinville shopping center on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. Parking for the grand opening celebration is available at the skate park and nearby upper lot - enter at 7326 Olympic View Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Add your comments below
Edmonds Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11)
|Feb 9
|Marguerite Ridgway
|18
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood
|Feb 2
|Thisbean87
|40
|Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06)
|Jan 16
|Polebender2
|3
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|SlickPiruBloods
|15
Find what you want!
Search Edmonds Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC