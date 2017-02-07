Live on a busy street? City seeking locations for traffic calming projects
Live on a street that could use some traffic calming? The City of Edmonds is seeking projects eligible for funding, and the deadline to apply is March 7. According to a city announcement, the annual program has a budget of $20,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on any street. The program consists of a three-phase process: petition and review for qualification; education/enforcement; and installation of traffic calming devices.
