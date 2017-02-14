Learn more Feb. 17 about organization...

Learn more Feb. 17 about organization formed to help local seniors age in place

Northwest Neighbors Network , a nonprofit organization formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting an informational presentation this Friday Feb. 17 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St. Learn how NNN plans to help community members stay living as long as possible in the comfort and security of their own homes or apartments, with support from neighborhood volunteers of all ages and pre-screened professionals. "Light refreshments and engaging conversation will be cordially served," the group's announcement says.

