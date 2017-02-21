Highway 99 plan public hearing, gun s...

Highway 99 plan public hearing, gun safety, marsh buffer on Feb. 21 City Council agenda

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: My Edmonds

Citizens are invited to comment during a public hearing on the draft plan for the Edmonds Highway 99 area, which is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 21 Edmonds City Council meeting. According to a City of Edmonds announcement, the plan calls for affordable housing, along with a strong business environment and better walkability.

