Happening nearby: Celebrate Day of the Accordion in Bellevue Feb. 25
The Bonnie Birch Trio will perform during Day of the Accordion and features, from left, Mountlake Terrace resident Paul Ostler, Bonnie Birch and Nick Heiting. The Northwest Accordion Society is celebrating the annual Day of the Accordion on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Crossroads Bellevue Market Stage, 15600 N.E. 8th St., Bellevue.
