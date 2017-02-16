From the Development Services Directo...

From the Development Services Director: Meeting housing needs in Edmonds

What do we mean by "affordable housing?" The term can apply to both housing that seems "affordable to the average person or family" and housing that is statistically affordable to households with incomes below a "certain percentage of the area median income." From a statistical perspective, a recent study showed that about 38 percent of all households in Edmonds are "cost-burdened," meaning their housing costs made up more than thirty percent of their monthly incomes.

