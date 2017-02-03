Free tax prep and e-file offered at E...

Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This service is sponsored by an IRS program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance .

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Feb 2 Thisbean87 40
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC