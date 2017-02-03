EWHS Stream Team to conduct water quality monitoring Feb. 5
The Edmonds-Woodway High School's Students Saving Salmon club's Stream Team will be out in the community Sunday, Feb. 5 to conduct monthly water quality measurements. According to club advisor Joe Scordino, the students will be monitoring lower Willow Creek at the Willow Creek Hatchery, Edmonds Marsh, upper Shell Creek at Yost Park and Hindley Creek, and Shellabarger Creek .
