EWHS Stream Team to conduct water qua...

EWHS Stream Team to conduct water quality monitoring Feb. 5

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: My Edmonds

The Edmonds-Woodway High School's Students Saving Salmon club's Stream Team will be out in the community Sunday, Feb. 5 to conduct monthly water quality measurements. According to club advisor Joe Scordino, the students will be monitoring lower Willow Creek at the Willow Creek Hatchery, Edmonds Marsh, upper Shell Creek at Yost Park and Hindley Creek, and Shellabarger Creek .

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood 19 hr Thisbean87 40
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan 16 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan 12 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,897 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC