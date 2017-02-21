Edmonds treatment plant receiving extra sewage flows following damage ...
The City of Edmonds has been doing its part to assist King County in managing extra wastewater flows following major rain-related damage to Seattle's West Point Treatment Plant, said Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams. According to Williams, Edmonds for many years has had a "flow swap arrangement" with King County to manage wastewater flows out of the Lake Ballinger pump station, which is located at the King County/Snohomish County border.
