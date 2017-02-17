Edmonds City Council unanimously take...

Edmonds City Council unanimously takes stand supporting state gun safe storage bill

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: My Edmonds

Legislation in the Washington State House of Representatives that would require safe storage of firearms received a strong and unanimous endorsement from the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night meeting. The 5-0 advisory vote supporting House Bill 1122 came after several Edmonds residents testified during the public comment period in support of the council resolution, which was sponsored by Councilmember Mike Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bothell in the 60's (Sep '11) Feb 9 Marguerite Ridgway 18
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Feb 2 Thisbean87 40
News Four Heinous Crimes of Cruelty and How You Can ... (Jul '06) Jan '17 Polebender2 3
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
2008 Assault/Anthony Wayne Collins Jan '17 Anonymous 2
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec '16 SlickPiruBloods 15
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC