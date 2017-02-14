Edmonds Chamber hosting contest for July 4th National Anthem singer

Want to sing the Star-Spangled Banner in front of a crowd? The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has announced a new contest to find the next singer of America's national anthem during Edmonds' 2017 4th of July fireworks celebration, which draws more than 10,000 people. The contest is open to all ages and the residents of Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

