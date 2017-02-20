Detached garage catches fire in Edmonds Sunday night

Snohomish County Fire District 1 crews responded to a blaze in a detached garage in the 23300 block of 96th Avenue West in Edmonds Sunday night. According to Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, the fire was reported around 6 p.m. in a 24 x 24 detached garage, and was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

