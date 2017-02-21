Council reviews draft Hwy 99 plan, approves law requiring report of lost, stolen guns

The Edmonds City Council got a closer look Tuesday night at a draft plan aimed at setting the stage for pedestrian-friendly and visually-appealing development along the 2-mile stretch of Highway 99 running through Edmonds. The council also unanimously approved a new city ordinance, proposed by Councilmember Mike Nelson and discussed in detail last week, that requires gun owners to report lost and stolen firearms to police or face a $500 fine.

