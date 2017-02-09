City of Edmonds says arterials open, but icy conditions likely by tonight
Despite the snowfall, the City of Edmonds said Monday morning that all arterials are open and in good shape - but motorists should beware that icy roads are likely both Monday night and perhaps even Tuesday, depending on weather conditions. "We've had two plow truck active since 11 p.m. last night," said Tod Moles, the city's street/storm manager.
