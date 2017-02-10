Artfully Edmonds: Playhouses set to lavish us with love for Valentine's Day
Michael G. McFadden, playing "Ralph" in The Phoenix Theatre's production "The Last Romance," will show us how wooing is done; but not before he stops by for an exclusive interview with My Edmonds News. As Valentine's Day approaches Edmonds' theatre companies, The Phoenix Theatre and Driftwood Players will be heating things up with romance and the Riviera.
