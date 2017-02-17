Artfully Edmonds: Foreground/backgrou...

Artfully Edmonds: Foreground/background - the forces of a community's arts effort

Foreground, background: These two complementary forces bring art into being. Whether it's the artist, complemented by the gallery owner; the singer, complemented by a studio; or an actor, supported by their director; volunteers of museums, playhouses and arts festivals, no foreground artist can reach star power success without curators, teachers, mentors, directors and volunteers.

