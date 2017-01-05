Whole Life Yoga studio owner Tracy Weber publishes 4th novel in 'Downward Dog' mystery series

Tracy Weber , owner of Whole Life Yoga at 8551 Greenwood Ave. N., will publish her fourth novel in the "Downward Dog" mystery series, called "A Fatal Twist," this Sunday. Her book launch party will be at Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Do bad things really happen in threes? For yoga instructor Kate Davidson, it seems they do-and it also seems that no good deed goes unpunished.

