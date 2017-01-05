Whole Life Yoga studio owner Tracy We...

Whole Life Yoga studio owner Tracy Weber publishes 4th novel in 'Downward Dog' mystery series

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Phinneywood

Tracy Weber , owner of Whole Life Yoga at 8551 Greenwood Ave. N., will publish her fourth novel in the "Downward Dog" mystery series, called "A Fatal Twist," this Sunday. Her book launch party will be at Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Do bad things really happen in threes? For yoga instructor Kate Davidson, it seems they do-and it also seems that no good deed goes unpunished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phinneywood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edmonds Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Lynnwood Mon Brittany D 30
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec 18 whoknew 1
News Gang concerns draw crowd in Marysville (Nov '08) Dec 17 SlickPiruBloods 15
News Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces John Kingsle... Nov '16 Momma Lynn 1
We will REMEMBER in NOVEMBER (Apr '10) Sep '16 jay drai 679
Adult breastfeeding (Aug '10) Sep '16 Mr Thirsty 5
News 'Stuck in an All Lives Matter theology': Pastor... (Jul '16) Sep '16 Ben 4
See all Edmonds Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edmonds Forum Now

Edmonds Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edmonds Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Edmonds, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC