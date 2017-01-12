'We help our neighbors': Edmonds City Council approves Safe City Resolution
Citizens gathered prior to the start of Tuesday's City Council meeting to show support for the Safe City resolution. Kathy Goforth of Edmonds and her 8-year-old son Jack address the Council in support of the Safe Cities resolution.
