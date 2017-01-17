Water line break causes icy condition...

Water line break causes icy conditions at Olympic View Drive and Talbot Road

Sunday

City of Edmonds Public Works crews are on the scene of Olympic View Drive at Talbot Road where a broken water line has caused significant ice over the roadway for several blocks. Use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at January 18 at 4:16AM PST

Edmonds, WA

