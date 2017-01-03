WA: Tides Flood Rail Lines Near Edmonds, Delaying Sounder Commuters
Jan. 11--It's a transportation mess that's classically Puget Sound -- high tides flooded rail lines on Tuesday afternoon, delaying the north line Sounder commuter trains. Tides peaked at 12 feet around noon, tide tables show.
