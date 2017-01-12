VFW Post 8870 recognizes student essay contest winners
Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 recognized several local students Jan. 10 as winners in the annual National VFW Essay contest. One of those honored, Edmonds-Woodway High School student Olivia Olsen, won first place for the third year in a row.
