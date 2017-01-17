Trial begins Tuesday in attempted rape/murder on Edmonds beach
The trial of a 59-year-old Edmonds man in connection with the June 26 attack on a female beach walker begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Snohomish County Superior Court. The suspect, Charles F. Fisher, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree attempted rape in the incident that occurred along a section of beach approximately one-quarter mile south of the Edmonds dog park and adjacent to the Town of Woodway .
